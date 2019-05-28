Olivia Brower Shares Incredible Bikini Photo On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Olivia Brower didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram post.

Brower dropped a shot of herself from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, and she rocked a skimpy bikini in the spicy post. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture, “Mermaid Dreams coming true.” I have no idea what that means, but we all know the fans aren’t here for the caption. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

They just want to see some great swimsuit content, and this post didn’t disappoint at all. Take a look for yourself below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mermaid Dreams coming true @si_swimsuit @larsenthompson @valentefrazierartistry @thelionsla

A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Brower is out here dropping bombs for all of her fans. I really didn’t know anything about her before her SI appearance. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Now, it’s clear to me she has all the skills required for becoming a star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Superstar Model Gets Bitten By A Pig. The Video Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny
Yanet Garcia Shares Revealing Pictures On Instagram. Do They Go Too Far?
Yanet Garcia Shares Unreal Bikini Photo On Instagram
The Devastating Details Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Unexpected Death