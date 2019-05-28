Olivia Brower Shares Incredible Bikini Photo On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Brower didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram post.

Brower dropped a shot of herself from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, and she rocked a skimpy bikini in the spicy post.

She captioned the picture, "Mermaid Dreams coming true." I have no idea what that means, but we all know the fans aren't here for the caption.

They just want to see some great swimsuit content, and this post didn't disappoint at all. Take a look for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Mermaid Dreams coming true @si_swimsuit @larsenthompson @valentefrazierartistry @thelionsla A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on May 27, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

You know you're in for a great time online whenever Brower is out here dropping bombs for all of her fans. I really didn't know anything about her before her SI appearance.

Now, it's clear to me she has all the skills required for becoming a star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on May 20, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on May 13, 2019 at 11:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Brower (@oliviabrower_) on Apr 30, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT