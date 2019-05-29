Britney Spears Drops Stunning Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Britney Spears lit up Instagram with a recent shot.

The singing superstar posted a photo of herself in a striped bikini, and this one isn’t hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Spears isn’t exactly known for dropping revealing shots on Instagram. It’s not her normal style, but she clearly has the skills to get the job done. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be incredibly impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Again, Spears doesn’t exactly drop this kind of fire on a regular basis. That’s why getting hit with snaps like the one above always makes our day here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I encourage you to take a look at a few more of her awesome posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Check Out Caroline Wozniacki On The Cover Of ESPN's Body Issue
Sommer Ray Posts Wild Bikini Snap. Does It Go Too Far?
One Of The Greatest Shows On TV Finally Gets Its Release Date For The New Season. It'll Get Here Quicker Than Expected
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]