Jade Lagardere Heats Things Up With Animal Print Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jade Lagardere really heated things up on Wednesday after she shared a stunning animal print bikini shot on Instagram from her travels.

The 28-year-old Maxim magazine cover model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap, rocking a racy two-piece string swimsuit while soaking up the sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and only captioned it, “I’m not in Santorini anymore but I went through my album and i liked this picture, actually here I look comfortable and peaceful but I was feeling already sick and had fever #santorini #greece #catamaran #sick.” (RELATED: Say Hello To Maxim Magazine’s September Cover Girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on May 29, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

And check out the one she shared a short time earlier in what looked to be the same swimsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on May 27, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

The Belgium beauty’s social media account is always quite a treat as it sports some amazing photos she’s shared, from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking a pink bikini and looking stunning:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on May 18, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on May 2, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Apr 27, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:48am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine that are can’t miss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Foret Lagardère (@jadelagardere) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT