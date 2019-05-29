Lais Ribeiro Posts Insane Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro cut loose Tuesday night on Instagram.

The Brazilian-born sensation dropped a shot of herself in a purple and black bikini, and it’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great bikini photos when we see them here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and I can promise you this one won’t disappoint at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to find yourself extremely impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 28, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as great as it gets on the internet these days. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

We can always count on Ribeiro for some unreal content. Well done, Lais. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 10, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 10, 2019 at 3:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 7, 2019 at 5:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:25am PDT