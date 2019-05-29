Sports Illustrated Releases Awesome Swimsuit Video Of Haley Kalil In A Bikini On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated brought some serious heat with a Wednesday swimsuit video of Haley Kalil on Instagram.

The popular publication dropped a post of Kalil in a variety of swimsuits, and every single second of the action is downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know amazing content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no question this video from SI is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 29, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

You know it’s going to be a fun time online whenever SI and Kalil come together to drop some outstanding Instagram content for the fans around the world. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. It’s also a fact she’s one of the best in the game. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on May 27, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on May 25, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on May 21, 2019 at 10:10am PDT