Alana Blanchard Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Photo
Alana Blanchard annihilated Instagram with a recent snap.
The American-born athlete posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini for her fans, and I can guarantee you this one isn’t hard to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the steamiest shot we’ve ever seen out of Blanchard? No, but it’s still incredibly impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look for yourself below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever you can get the day started with a picture like the one above from Blanchard. Those are the rules of the internet! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, you’d be foolish not to take a gander at a few more of her elite photos. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram