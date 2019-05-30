Barbara Fialho Torches Internet With Throwback Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Fialho did her very best to try to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a stunning throwback clip wearing a racy white and blue swimsuit.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely perfect as she strutted her stuff rocking the colorful one-piece suit down the catwalk during the annual lingerie fashion show back in 2012. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about the great clip and simply captioned it, “TBT First time is a charm… I’ll show this to Maria one day. A primeira vez! Um dia vou mostrar isso pra Maria. @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show 2012.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her posing topless on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Not to mention, a handful of photos/clips from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie fashion show over the years that are can’t miss.

