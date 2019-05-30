Latest Swimsuit Craze Involves Jean ‘Speedos.’ Yes, You Read That Correctly

share on facebook tweet this

The latest swimsuit craze has reportedly hit just in time for summer and it involves what’s being called jean “speedos.” Yes, you read that correctly.

The retailer that likes to create “wearable aphrodisiacs” is coming out with a new suit that looks like jean material called “The Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief” and we have been assured that, when wet, is both “chafe-less and waterproof,” per the New York Post on Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too,” per the product description. “These should be paired with caterpillar-style mustaches for optimal results.” (RELATED: Speedo Ends Ryan Lochte’s Endorsement Deal After Events In Rio)

According to the outlet:

The Speedo-style briefs, which cost $39.99, are also fully lined with elastic waistband and drawstring — and run quite tight.

However, there is reportedly a catch. The speedo-like jean creations are currently available for pre-order, but won’t ship until September. Meaning if you were looking forward to impressing your friends at the pool or beach this summer in the creative attire, you are out of luck, because they won’t arrive at your doorstep until the end of summer.