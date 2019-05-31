Alexina Graham Shares Incredibly Revealing Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alexina Graham tore up Instagram Friday.

Graham posted a photo of herself in revealing bra while lounging around in bed, and this one isn’t hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know we’re used to Graham lighting it up, but it never hurts to get a reminder of how great she can be online. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what this spicy snap accomplished. Give it a look below. You’re going to find yourself very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Graham is bound to be a gigantic superstar, and I’m here for every single second of the action. Count me in on her hype train! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

In case you’re not sure just yet, I suggest you take a look at a few more of great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Chris Evans Shares Endearing Tribute For 'Captain America' Fan Who Died Of Cancer
Celebrate National Nude Day With Our Favorite Lingerie And Swimsuit Models [SLIDESHOW]
Snoop Dogg Delivers Epic Rant As Lakers' Playoff Hopes Dwindle
People Can't Stop Talking About Who Won Game 1 Of The NBA Finals. Should Some Fans Start Getting Nervous?