Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Unreal Lindsey Vonn Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Vonn clearly won the day Friday after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an unreal bikini clip from her shoot for this year’s swimsuit issue.

The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist looked absolutely incredible in the video showing her rocking a series of colorful one and two-piece swimsuit for her appearance in the 2019 annual swimsuit issue. In one shot, she struts her stuff wearing a racy white one-piece suit for the shoot in Mexico. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The magazine captioned the great post, “We’ll miss her on the slopes, but we LOVE @lindseyvonn on the beach!”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 31, 2019 at 8:45am PDT

The former professional Alpine skier’s social media account is always a treat with some incredible shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a colorful bikini and looking ready for summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 15, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Mar 11, 2019 at 3:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Feb 25, 2019 at 12:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 11, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

Not to mention, a handful of pics and clips from her shoots for the annual swimsuit issue over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 11, 2019 at 7:59am PDT