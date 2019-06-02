Frida Aasen Goes Braless In Stunning Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Frida Aasen got a shade out of control with a recent Instagram post.

Aasen posted a photo of herself braless while wearing an unbuttoned white shirt, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans seemed to agree because the snap currently has thousands and thousands of likes, which we all know is a great sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

You know it’s going to be a great day on Instagram whenever Aasen is out here dropping photos like the one above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. It’s impossible to have a bad day when you can get it started with some golden content like that. Well done, Frida. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Model Wants To Know How You Feel About Her Bikini
Jasmyn Wilkins Lights Up Instagram With Black Bra Photo
Here Is Abigail Ratchford Naked In A Bathtub If You're Into That Kind Of Thing
Celebrate Anna Kendrick's Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW]