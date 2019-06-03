Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Sunday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her stunning shoot for Vogue Spain.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for a handful of snaps wearing a brown and white string two-piece suit for pictures taken by photographer Zoey Grossman.

She didn’t explain where the gorgeous photos were taken and simply captioned it, “Me&Zo @zoeygrossman outtakes for @voguespain.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jun 2, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a racy black one-piece suit and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 21, 2019 at 4:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 21, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 20, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 14, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

Not to mention, a handful of photos from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 7, 2018 at 9:35pm PST