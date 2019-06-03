Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Sunday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her stunning shoot for Vogue Spain.
The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for a handful of snaps wearing a brown and white string two-piece suit for pictures taken by photographer Zoey Grossman.
She didn’t explain where the gorgeous photos were taken and simply captioned it, “Me&Zo @zoeygrossman outtakes for @voguespain.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a racy black one-piece suit and looking terrific.
Not to mention, a handful of photos from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss.
