Georgia Fowler Lights Up Instagram With Swimsuit Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Fowler didn’t disappoint on Instagram early Monday morning.

Fowler, who is becoming one of our favorite models here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a blue one-piece for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest post we’ve ever seen from Fowler? Not even close. Not by a country mile, but it’s still worth checking out for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look, and decide for yourself what you think. I’ll be surprised if you’re not impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Jun 3, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

You know you’re in for a great time on Instagram and the web whenever you can get some Fowler content into the mix. That’s just a fact, my friends. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For those of you who might doubt me, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Mar 31, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Mar 17, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Mar 16, 2019 at 8:57am PDT