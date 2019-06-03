Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmine Sanders Rocks Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Jasmine Sanders started a fire on Instagram early Monday morning.

Sanders, who seems to have all the makings of a serious modeling star, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, and this one isn’t hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans seemed to really enjoy the spicy shot because it generated nearly 20,000 likes in only a couple hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. You’re going to love what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Jun 3, 2019 at 2:19am PDT

If you’re not already down with Sanders’ skills in the modeling game and on Instagram, then you’re not living life the proper way. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Her feed is a nonstop stream of outstanding photos for all of her fans around the world. Enjoy a few more times she impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 27, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Jan 27, 2019 at 5:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Oct 25, 2018 at 11:40pm PDT