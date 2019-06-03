Stella Maxwell Goes Topless In Stunning Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Stella Maxwell got wild in a recent Instagram post.

The star model, who has 4.7 million followers, posted two pictures of herself at the beach, and she’s completely topless in one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the saucy snaps, “Freedom of beach.” Freedom, indeed. That’s certainly one way to describe this post. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both pictures below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:24pm PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as great as it gets online these days. There’s no question Maxwell brought the heat in those photos. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her golden posts while you’re here. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 14, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 13, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT