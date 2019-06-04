Sports Illustrated Shares Swimsuit Video Of Camille Kostek In A Bikini On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated recently dropped a fire swimsuit video Camille Kostek on Instagram.

Kostek rocked a white bikini in the spicy post, and I can promise you this one isn’t hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Kostek and SI are capable of, especially when they combine forces. However, it never hurts to get a great reminder. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It might be the best decision you make all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jun 3, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Kostek torch down the internet on a regular basis? I’m a firm believer it’ll always be incredibly entertaining. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For any of you who might doubt her, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. They’re all incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on May 26, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Sep 8, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Sep 5, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:29am PDT