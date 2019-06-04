Sports Illustrated Shares Swimsuit Video Of Camille Kostek In A Bikini On Instagram
Sports Illustrated recently dropped a fire swimsuit video Camille Kostek on Instagram.
Kostek rocked a white bikini in the spicy post, and I can promise you this one isn’t hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know what Kostek and SI are capable of, especially when they combine forces. However, it never hurts to get a great reminder. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. It might be the best decision you make all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Kostek torch down the internet on a regular basis? I’m a firm believer it’ll always be incredibly entertaining. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For any of you who might doubt her, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. They’re all incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram