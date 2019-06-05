Alexis Ren Shares Crazy Topless Photo On Instagram
Alexis Ren shocked everybody Wednesday on Instagram.
Ren, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, shared a photo of herself topless in the shower, and this one is downright absurd. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, the spicy snap might have you wondering whether or not this picture goes way too far for Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look for yourself below, but I wouldn’t recommend firing this one up at work. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for one hell of a great day on the internet whenever Ren is out here dropping nukes like it’s just a casual event. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Alexis. Well done. Now, enjoy a few more of her golden snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram