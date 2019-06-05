Kate Upton Heats Things Up With Unbelievable Black Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Upton definitely won the day Wednesday when she shared an unbelievable shot on Instagram rocking a black swimsuit during her latest travels.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the terrific shot wearing a racy one-piece suit with sunglasses and a large white hat with the ocean in the background.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t explain where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Things are finally heating up…” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

It’s been a while since we have heard from Upton following exciting news of the birth of her and husband Justin Verlander’s daughter in November. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, the swimsuit cover model’s social media account is always a treat with some jaw-dropping photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one throwback photo of her rocking a red, white-and-blue bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Not to mention, a handful of snaps from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are always can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Detroit Lions Reportedly Have A Bold Plan For The Offense. Is A Super Bowl Guaranteed?
James Franco's New Western Movie Looks Outstanding. Watch The Preview Here
Gal Gadot Gives Fans First Glimpse Of 'Wonder Woman' Sequel [PHOTOS]
Lindsey Pelas Tries To Break The Internet With Revealing Instagram Photo