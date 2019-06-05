Vita Sidorkina Wears Pink Swimsuit In Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Vita Sidorkina gave her fans a show on Instagram with a recent post.

The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a pink one-piece swimsuit, and it didn’t disappoint at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We don’t see a ton of golden content out of Sidorkina these days. She’s dialed it back, but this photo is a great reminder of what she’s still capable of. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s great for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on

You have to admit Vita is a rare talent, and possesses some elite skills when it comes to burning down the web. I don’t even think that’s up for debate. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she melted the internet with absurd photos for everybody to glance at. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito (@vitasidorkina) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Jen Selter Has A Motivating Message For America And It Involves A Bikini
VIDEO: Kate Upton Dancing On The Beach In Little More Than A String Will Make Your Day
Kevin Costner Discusses 'Yellowstone' Season 2. What He Said Will Have Fans Very Excited
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]