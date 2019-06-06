Brooks Nader Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot
Brooks Nader truly heated things up Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked incredible as she posed for the racy snap rocking a white, one-piece suit while surrounded by greenery from her shoot for the 2019 annual swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain a whole lot about the terrific picture that was taken by legendary photographer YuTsai. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing little more than pink lingerie.
Not to mention a handful she’s posted from her stunning photo shoot for the swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss:
