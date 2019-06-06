Gisele Bundchen Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Gisele Bundchen absolutely torched the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot from her latest photo shoot.
The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed wearing nothing more than a brown and red miniskirt for the cover shot of the July issue for Elle magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain a lot about the stunning post and captioned it:
For its July issue, @elleusa partnered with @conservationorg to highlight the urgency to act on global warming. During a visit to Brazil’s Xingu region in 2004, I first witnessed the problems caused by river pollution and I’ve been advocating for social and environmental causes ever since. The damage we are doing to our planet affects us all. It is a global issue that needs to be met with global action. Thank you @ninagarcia and Stephen Gan for bringing attention to such an important cause.
The supermodel’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including her cover shot for Vogue magazine rocking black bikini bottoms and looking sensational. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
