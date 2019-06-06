Martha Hunt Wins Day With A Couple Of White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Martha Hunt hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a couple of terrific bikini shots from two of her covers for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked great rocking the white two-piece suit while posing on the beach for the shoot taken in Mexico by photographer Dove Shore. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t explain a lot about the terrific snaps and simply captioned the post, “How y’all feeling today? 1 OR 2? Btw so proud to be on this cover of my dreams!” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The lingerie model hasn’t posted pictures in a while. However, her social media account is filled with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful of great photos from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss.

