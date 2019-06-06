Martha Hunt Wins Day With A Couple Of White Bikini Shots
Martha Hunt hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a couple of terrific bikini shots from two of her covers for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked great rocking the white two-piece suit while posing on the beach for the shoot taken in Mexico by photographer Dove Shore. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
She didn’t explain a lot about the terrific snaps and simply captioned the post, “How y’all feeling today? 1 OR 2? Btw so proud to be on this cover of my dreams!” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model hasn’t posted pictures in a while. However, her social media account is filled with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful of great photos from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram