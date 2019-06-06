Yanet Garcia Shares Wild Bikini Photo For Her Fans On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Yanet Garcia had herself a day on Instagram Thursday.

The Mexican-born sensation dropped a snap of herself in a revealing bikini, and I can promise you most certainly are going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how popular was this shot among her fans? It got over 180,000 likes in about an hour! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You won’t be surprised why once you see it. Do yourself a favor and take a look. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking you’d have to be blind to not love the kind of content Garcia produces online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s all top-notch, and there are plenty of examples floating around the web. Here are a few more of her greatest posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yanet Garcia (@iamyanetgarcia) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

NBA Legend Reveals When He'll Retire. He's Played For More Than 2 Decades So Far
This SI Swimsuit Model Is Ready For The NFL Season To Start
The First Muslim Actor To Win An Oscar Didn't Come Close To Mentioning Politics During His Acceptance Speech
There's A New Horror Movie Coming Out. The Trailer Is Absolutely Terrifying