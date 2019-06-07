Anne De Paula Goes Topless In Shocking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video
Anne De Paula cut loose in a Friday swimsuit Instagram video from Sports Illustrated.
De Paula rocked some tiny bikinis in the saucy post, and was even topless at one point in the video. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, this one is so crazy that it might have you asking whether or not it goes a shade too far. It’s that wild. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
We’re not going to draw the line here at The Smoke Room. You’ll have to take a look and decide what you think for yourself. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Like I said, that’s one of the wildest videos you’re going to see all day on the web and Instagram. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She went absolutely nuclear in that crazy post from SI. Well done, Anne. Well done. Now, let’s take a dive into a few more of her insane posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram