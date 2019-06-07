Anne De Paula Goes Topless In Shocking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula cut loose in a Friday swimsuit Instagram video from Sports Illustrated.

De Paula rocked some tiny bikinis in the saucy post, and was even topless at one point in the video. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this one is so crazy that it might have you asking whether or not it goes a shade too far. It’s that wild. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

We’re not going to draw the line here at The Smoke Room. You’ll have to take a look and decide what you think for yourself. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

Like I said, that’s one of the wildest videos you’re going to see all day on the web and Instagram. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She went absolutely nuclear in that crazy post from SI. Well done, Anne. Well done. Now, let’s take a dive into a few more of her insane posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 22, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 9, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Mar 2, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Dec 7, 2018 at 10:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Nov 29, 2018 at 12:09pm PST