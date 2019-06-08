Paige VanZant Shares Unreal Bikini Photo On Instagram From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant burned down Instagram with a recent swimsuit photo.

The UFC sensation posted a bikini shot of herself from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, there’s a very high chance this will be the spiciest shot you see all day on the internet. It’s that incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look, and decide for yourself what you think. I’ll be shocked if you’re not impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

It’s always a great day online whenever VanZant is out here dropping content like this for her fans. It really doesn’t get much better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dominated the internet for everybody to enjoy. They’re great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 25, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 15, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 8, 2019 at 11:57am PDT