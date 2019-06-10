Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins Will Report To Mandatory Practice

share on facebook tweet this

Philadelphia Eagles defensive anchor Malcolm Jenkins is set to report for mandatory camp Tuesday, ending his holdout.

The team will now move forward with offseason workouts alongside Jenkins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported for his team physical and will be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, per source. Jenkins is said to be excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season as an Eagle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2019

Schefter and Eagles reporter Howard Eskin previously believed that the 31-year-old safety would miss the mandatory part of camp after missing all of voluntary OTAs. (RELATED: Carson Wentz Signs 4-Year Extension With The Eagles, Gets $107.9 Million Guaranteed)

The #eagles open the mandatory mini camp but don’t expect S Malcolm Jenkins to be coming in. Still hearing he wants a hefty raise to his deal. Can’t see why the team will go there after signing Carson Wentz. Whatever $ is left in the cap , they can roll into next season. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 10, 2019

The contract dispute, however, may not be coming to an end, even with the veteran defensive back returning to the team’s facilities, and rightly so. If Jenkins played out his current contract, he would be the ninth highest-paid safety in the NFL.

For a guy who played 100% of the team’s snaps last season including special teams, the former New Orleans Saint should be paid like a top-five player at the position.

The Eagles currently have a roster that is arguably the best in the entire NFL barring any injuries and Jenkins is a large part of that. For that reason, Eagles fans should finally be able to relax now that one of their main leaders will be fully committed to the upcoming season.

This is not the end for Jenkins, as he should be banging on general manager Howie Roseman’s door looking for more money. With Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Earl Thomas receiving massive contracts this offseason, Jenkins is well deserving of that kind of money.

With Jenkins set to return, the former pro bowler avoids losing over $88,000 dollars per practice missed. Head coach Doug Pederson can now sleep at night knowing a huge cornerstone of his defense will be focused on football again.

I fully expect Jenkins to get paid like the elite safety that he is in today’s NFL.