Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian hands-down won the day Monday after she shared a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram for her 79.5 million followers.

The 40-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely stunning as she posed for piece rocking a metallic purple, two-piece swimsuit while lying on the beach. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

She didn’t explain at all where the great video was taken and simply captioned it, “Baby Shark.” The clip has since gone viral with more than 2 million likes. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is always a great treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a pink bikini. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Not to mention a few she posted from her latest GQ photo shoot that are definitely can’t-miss:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ México y Latinoamérica (@gqmexico) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Lyna Perez Stuns Her Instagram Followers With Revealing Bikini Photos
Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Insane Swimsuit Clip Of Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]