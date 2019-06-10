Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Insane Swimsuit Clip Of Soccer Player Abby Dahlkemper
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit really heated things up Monday after sharing an insane swimsuit clip of Abby Dahlkemper on Instagram.
The 26-year-old soccer player looked incredible as she rocked a series of colorful one and two-piece suits for her photo shoot for the 2019 annual swimsuit issue taken in gorgeous St. Lucia.
The magazine captioned the post simply, "We can't wait to watch @abbydahlkemper and the ladies of the @uswnt begin the journey to lift the #FIFAWWC trophy tomorrow! Will you be tuning in?"
The professional soccer star's social media account is truly great with some fantastic snaps/clips she's shared from her stunning photo shoot for this year's issue and swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless for the magazine that is can't miss.
