Bar Refaeli Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Bar Refaeli really heated things up Tuesday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot from her latest photo shoot on Instagram with her 2.9 million followers.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed wearing a low-cut yellow one-piece suit during a shoot at the beach.
She didn't explain where the gorgeous picture was taken and simply captioned it, "Ball Buster" while holding what looked like a pair of golf balls.
The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible snaps she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots and her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her going topless wearing only black-and-white bikini bottoms.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are a can’t miss.
