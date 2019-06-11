Country Star Maren Morris Goes Topless In Shots For Upcoming Playboy

share on facebook tweet this

Country superstar Maren Morris stripped down and went topless in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram Tuesday for an upcoming feature in Playboy magazine.

The 29-year-old country singer surprised fans when she shared a couple of photos wearing a pair of orange pants, no top, a cowboy hat and in one shot, a pair of cow-printed black and white cowboy boots, from a shoot for the issue. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She simply captioned the stunning shots, “Strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week…” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

There was no other information given about the her upcoming appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine. The “My Church” hitmaker first got fans attention back in April when she hinted she would be in the magazine and promised the pictures would be “PG-13.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

Morris is married to fellow county artist Ryan Hurd. The two made headlines last year when they tied the knot.