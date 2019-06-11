Miami Bar Gives Out Free Shot For Every U.S. Goal, Team Scores 13 Times

Dominic Gugliotta | Contributor

A bar in Miami was just trying to have a drink special during the United States women’s soccer team game against Thailand, but it ended up going horribly wrong.

Heading into the team’s first game, the U.S. was heavily favored in its first group stage matchup against Thailand. Trying to support the team, The American Social Bar and Kitchen decided to give out free shots for every U.S. goal in the opening game. (RELATED: Instagram Model Interrupts Champions League Final Soccer Match By Streaking Across Field)

While that is an absolute bargain for the people that did decide to attend, you can only imagine the rough morning these American fans are going to have tomorrow trying to stumble to work with 13 shots in their system.

The American team set a World Cup record with most goals in a single match. Star player Alex Morgan tallied a record-tying five goals in the dismantling of Thailand’s team.

This idea ended up blowing right back into the bar’s face, but they were pretty much asking for it. It doesn’t take a professional women’s soccer analyst to know that the team would dominate Thailand. Thailand went in as a +6000 according to Fanduel, proving the bar’s massive mistake.

The bar’s twitter page retweeted the team’s first goal on Twitter and then went silent. We can only imagine the absolute pandemonium that is currently taking place in the Florida city.

