Pat Shurmur Provides Cryptic Quote about Quarterback Competition

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur sparked debate with a quote that played up competition for his team’s starting quarterback position leading up to Week 1.

Shurmur had the ability to denounce the quarterback competition and reassure fans that Eli Manning would be the starter. Instead, the second-year coach did the opposite, saying “you never know what is going to happen,” when asked if prospective starting quarterback Daniel Jones would replace Eli Manning in Week 1.

Coach Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning is getting ready to have an outstanding year. Daniel Jones is getting ready to play Week 1. Asked if there is a scenario Jones could start Week 1: “You never know what is going to happen.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 11, 2019

Shurmur reopened the question about the team’s future plans at the quarterback position. Manning is scheduled to make $23.2 million for this upcoming season and if he starts the year as the backup, keeping him would be a huge mistake. (RELATED: New York Giants Might Bring Back Eli Manning In 2020)

In February, Shurmur stated that he believed Manning would be the starter for the 2019 season. With the addition of Daniel Jones, this may change.

Pat Shurmur confirms Eli Manning will be back this season as the starting QB. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 27, 2019

After an offseason that included trading the team’s best player, signing an aging slot receiver to a big deal in Golden Tate and drafting a quarterback too high according to many NFL pundits and the team’s fans, the Giants certainly are not making this rebuild any easier with this quote.

THAT LAST PASS FROM DANIEL JONES WAS ELITE ACCURACY ???????? pic.twitter.com/70lAZ1UTYD — Giants QB Watch (@GiantsQBWatch) June 5, 2019

This is setting up for a full season of Giants drama in 2019.