Sara Underwood Wears Red Bikini In Unreal Instagram Picture
Sara Underwood dropped an insane Instagram post Thursday afternoon.
Underwood, who is extremely popular here at The Smoke Room, shared a photo of herself in a red bikini, and this one isn’t hard to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know great content when we see it. It’s what we do best, and I can promise you this one will impress all of you. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is you’ll like it ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There are very few people capable of keeping up with Underwood on Instagram. Extremely few is putting it lightly. She’s in a league with the best women possible. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times she dropped straight fire for her fans. You’re going to be stunned by them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram