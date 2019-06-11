Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Incredible Alex Morgan Bikini Clip
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit won the day Tuesday when the magazine shared an incredible Alex Morgan bikini clip on Instagram.
The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist looked incredible as she rocked a white, two-piece suit while kicking around a ball in a video from her stunning photo shoot for the 2019 annual swimsuit issue.
The jaw-dropping clip was captioned, "ALEX. MORGAN. Enough said. The @USWNT won 13-0, and our cover star tied Michelle Akers's #USA record for most goals in a #FIFAWWC match with FIVE."
The soccer star's social media account is pure fire with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a snap of her gracing the cover of one of the many amazing covers from this year's issue, along with supermodel Tyra Banks and rookie Camille Kostek.
