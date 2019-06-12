Ana Cheri Shares Great Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Ana Cheri had herself a day on Instagram Wednesday.

Cheri, who is one of the most popular women on the face of the planet, posted a shot of herself in a light-pink bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once.

We know great bikini content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and this one is absolutely up to our insanely high standards.

Take a glance below. You're likely going to be very impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

What is everybody thinking about this shot? I'm thinking that's a grade-A post, and you'd have to be out of your mind to feel differently.

If you enjoyed the post above, then I can also promise you'll love the other pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on Jun 5, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on May 20, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT