Demi Rose Drops Shocking Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose rocked Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The British-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans seemed to enjoy it a ton because it’s currently sitting at nearly 200,000 likes, which is simply an absurd amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be extremely impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT

You know you’re in for an incredible time online whenever Rose is out here firing off bikini missiles like the one above. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she burned the internet to the ground. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on May 28, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on May 23, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on May 6, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Apr 21, 2019 at 11:20am PDT