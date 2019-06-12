Leomie Anderson Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot
Leomie Anderson really heated things up Wednesday after she shared a jaw-dropping white bikini shot on Instagram for her thousands of followers.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel looked incredible in a series of snaps showing her wearing a two-piece string swimsuit while rocking white high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain where the photos were taken and simply captioned them, “Beautiful, I just want you to know that you’re my favourite girl.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The newest member of the lingerie’s company’s social media account is always pure fire with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one great photo of her wearing a pink bikini while at the beach.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful of snaps from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram