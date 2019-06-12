Sierra Skye Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sierra Skye brought some serious heat on Instagram with a recent post.

Skye, who is one of the most popular models on the social media platform, dropped a scandalous shot of herself in a skimpy bikini for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They seemed to appreciate the picture because it currently has more than 65,000 likes. You know you’re in for a fun time whenever a photo generates that kind of attention. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Skye’s skills on the internet. Everything she touches seems to turn to gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more examples that prove just how great she is online. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on May 20, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on May 6, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on May 5, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT