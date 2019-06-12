Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalists Win Day With Incredible Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalists definitely won the day Wednesday with an incredible bikini clip from their week-long stay in the Bahamas for the magazine’s annual rookie search.

Several of the models vying to be the next Kate Upton, like Jessica Aidi, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez and Erin Willerton, really looked incredible as they strutted their stuff in colorful one and two-piece swimsuits in the video. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine captioned the great post simply, “Talk about an unforgettable week! We’re still obsessing over our stay @thecoveatlantis with the #SISwimSearch FINAL SIX!Reminder: Model search voting ends Friday! Click the link in bio to cast your vote.”(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jun 12, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

Taking a glance through several of their social media accounts, we found so many great shots from their stunning appearances in the latest issue that make it clear the magazine is going to have quite a difficult task choosing just one lucky lady who will go on to be a rookie in the 2020 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one unbelievable snap of Hernandez going topless wearing blue bikini bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on May 8, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on May 8, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ALVAREZ HERNANDEZ (@wellllaaa) on May 9, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine(liketheweather)Michaels (@rainee_m) on May 8, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Willerton (@erinwillerton) on May 15, 2019 at 9:19am PDT

Good luck to all!