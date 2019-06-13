Anastasia Ashley Shares Bikini Surfing Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Anastasia Ashley didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a Thursday post.

The American-born surfer posted a video of herself carving up waves in a bikini, but it wasn't any normal video.

This one was set to the new Lana Del Rey song "Doin' Time," and it's absolutely awesome for her fans around the globe.

Give it a watch below. It's great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jun 13, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

You know you're in for a ton of fun whenever Anastasia Ashley finds a way to drop a video involving Lana Del Rey and a bikini. That's just a fact.

You can always count on Ashley for some prime content, and the post above wasn't an exception to the rule. Well done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Feb 9, 2019 at 9:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Jan 23, 2019 at 12:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on Dec 28, 2018 at 3:36pm PST