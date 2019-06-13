Elsa Hosk Torches Internet With Topless Snaps From Bed

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Elsa Hosk did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she dropped a series of topless shots while in bed during while in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the handful of snaps covered in little more than either a pillow or white sheets.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She simply captioned the great post, “Literal bedhead because I took an after glam nap.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always a treat with some jaw-dropping pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking terrific:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Not to mention, a bunch from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

'Yellowstone' Star Discusses Season 2. It Sounds Like Fans Better Prepare For All Hell To Break Loose
This Sportscaster's Instagram Account Is Straight Fire
Russell Wilson Has Some Comments About The Team's Prized Rookie Receiver That'll Have Seahawks Fans Going Crazy
More Footage Of David Ortiz Shooting Released. The Video Is Terrifying