Kyra Santoro Wears Black Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture
Kyra Santoro brought some serious heat with a recent Instagram post.
Santoro, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra, and it’s incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take long at all for the scandalous picture to get thousands and thousands of like. I think you’ll understand why when you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below, and prepare to be stunned. It’s that impressive! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a golden post. It’s elite on every single level. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Enjoy a few more times she fired off some more missiles online. You’ll enjoy every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram