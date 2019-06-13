Kyra Santoro Wears Black Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Kyra Santoro brought some serious heat with a recent Instagram post.

Santoro, who is a massive fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra, and it's incredible.

It also didn't take long at all for the scandalous picture to get thousands and thousands of like. I think you'll understand why when you see it.

Take a look below, and prepare to be stunned. It's that impressive!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Jun 13, 2019 at 11:13am PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I'm thinking that's the definition of a golden post. It's elite on every single level.

Enjoy a few more times she fired off some more missiles online. You'll enjoy every single one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Jun 3, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Dec 6, 2018 at 12:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:54am PDT