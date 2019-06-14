Olivia Culpo Goes Topless In Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Snap From Maxim Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Olivia Culpo posed topless for a jaw-dropping lingerie shot shared Friday on Instagram by Maxim magazine from her shoot for its annual Hot 100 List.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the black-and-white snap of her wearing nothing except lace underwear and a sheer skirt. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine captioned the great post, “Hot 100 cover model @oliviaculpo photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine by @gilles_bensimon.”(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Luckily for us, the swimsuit model has shared a handful of shots from the shoot and it’s not hard to see why she was picked this year’s hottest woman by the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Check these out!

She captioned her incredible cover shot, “I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration. There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which makes this cover so meaningful to me.”

“It still doesn’t feel real,” she added. “Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me.”

Culpo’s social media account never disappoints with some fantastic pictures she’s shared. Here are a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that really stood out, including one of her wrapped in little more than a snake.

