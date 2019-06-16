WWE Star CJ Perry (Lana) Shares Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram
WWE star CJ Perry melted down Instagram with some recent swimsuit pictures.
Perry, who goes by the name Lana in the WWE, posted a trio of bikini photos for her fans, and they certainly didn’t disappoint. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, all three of these snaps are downright insane, which is the reason why they currently have over 150,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at every single one below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking those three shots are going to likely be among the best pictures we see all day on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Perry. Well done. Now, enjoy a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram