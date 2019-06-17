Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Heats Things Up With Topless Shot From Bed

share on facebook tweet this

Alexina Graham really heated things up Monday when she shared a topless shot from bed for a picture taken in London, United Kingdom.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the racy snap covered in little more than a white bed sheet. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Good Morning From London Made In The [United Kingdom].”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jun 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

The newest member of the lingerie family’s social media account is pure fire with some great shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing just black lingerie. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on May 17, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on May 8, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:14am PST