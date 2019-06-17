Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Once Walked In On Ripa And Mark Consuelos Having Sex

share on facebook tweet this

Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos had an awkward encounter on Father’s Day.

Ripa revealed their daughter Lola walked in on the couple having sex Sunday morning, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Consuelos and Ripa recalled the moment on Monday’s episode of “Live With Kelly And Ryan.”

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday,” Consuelos started. Ripa then cut in to inform the audience that she wasn’t even in the mood.

“He was like, ‘But it’s Father’s Day,’ and I was like, ‘All right, that’s not typically — doesn’t conjure up amorous thoughts but OK,” Ripa added.

Neither Ripa or Consuelos realized anyone had knocked on the door. (RELATED: Kelly Ripas Is Disgusted By ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Hannah B. Explains How She’s Wrong)

“So she opens the door … and we’re like, ‘Ah, close the door, knock! What are you doing?'” Consuelos recalled.

“”She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'” Ripa continued.

Her daughter sounds exactly how I would sound if I had walked in on my parents having sex. Talk about super uncomfortable. I can imagine that is one of everyone’s biggest nightmares. You know that’s how you came into existence, but you don’t need to know when it happens.