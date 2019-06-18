Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip
Camille Kostek did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes bikini clip on Instagram.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff on the beach wearing a very racy one-piece suit during her shoot for the 2019 issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She captioned the post:
“I love a good hype WOMAN behind the camera during shoots!!!! Shoutout @josie_clough !!!! I love ya!!! (clip from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 in the making ).” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit cover model‘s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a green string two-piece suit as she graced the cover of the latest issue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
‘
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the 2018 and 2019 issue that are truly can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram