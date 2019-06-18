Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes bikini clip on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff on the beach wearing a very racy one-piece suit during her shoot for the 2019 issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the post:

“I love a good hype WOMAN behind the camera during shoots!!!! Shoutout @josie_clough !!!! I love ya!!! (clip from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 in the making ).” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:28am PDT

The swimsuit cover model‘s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a green string two-piece suit as she graced the cover of the latest issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on May 26, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on May 15, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on May 13, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on May 9, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the 2018 and 2019 issue that are truly can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Apr 4, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Mar 28, 2019 at 4:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Oct 23, 2018 at 9:32am PDT