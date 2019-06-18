Paige Spiranac Shares Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Paige Spiranac obliterated Instagram on Tuesday with a swimsuit picture.

The golf star, who has posed for Sports Illustrated, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and it’s an incredibly impressive snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

How do I know it’s an impressive snap? Well, it got nearly 30,000 likes within the first 30 minutes of getting posted. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to be absolutely stunned by what you find in the best way possible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Jun 18, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Spiranac’s skills online. You’d have to be absolutely insane not to enjoy her photos. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might not believe me, I suggest you take a look at a few more examples of her greatness. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Mar 8, 2019 at 9:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:44am PDT