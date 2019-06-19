Ariana Grande Torches Internet With Racy Black-And-White Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Ariana Grande did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping black-and-white shot of her rocking lingerie.

The 25-year-old singer looked incredible as she posed for the racy snap wearing a satin bra top with some kind of fur trim. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

She didn’t explain anything about where the great photo was taken and simply captioned it, “almost 26 .” To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The shots went viral in under an hour, with more than 1.3 million likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a silver bikini top and briefs.

