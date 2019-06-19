Behati Prinsloo Heats Things Up With Pink Bikini Shots
Behati Prinsloo did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a whole handful of shots rocking a pink bikini at the beach.
The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she played in the waves wearing the bright and colorful two-piece string suit while she was all smiles. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain anything about where the great photo was from and simply captioned it, “The many beach faces #waterbaby.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite a treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one impressive photo of her doing a handstand in a fun bikini.
Not to mention, a couple of shots from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss.
